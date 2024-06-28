George Washington University To Open Center For Interfaith And Spiritual Life

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

George Washington University (GW) is going to extra mile to ensure all regions are represented on campus. Teaming up with its Division for Student Affairs (DSA), the school will launch a new Center for Interfaith and Spiritual Life that will open during the fall 2024 semester.

Students will be able to access the center in the University Student Center. It will give them the opportunity to engage with spiritual life on campus through interfaith engagement, education, service, worship and meditation.

University leaders say the new center will collaborate closely with other offices and affiliate organizations including the Multicultural Student Services Center, GW Department of Religion, GW Hillel, GW Chabad and the Newman Center. Faiths represented on campus include Baptist, Buddhist, Catholic, Episcopalian, Jewish, Muslim and Presbyterian. Others religions can and will be added based on community interest.

“The ability for our students—and all GW community members—to find connection and meaning in their own faith, while having opportunities for engagement with those of other faith-based identities, including those who identify as atheist or agnostic, is crucial for upholding our culture of understanding, inclusivity and belonging on campus,” said Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Colette Coleman.

This new center for students comes at a volatile time for religious acceptance in our world. The ongoing Israel and Hamas War have divided college campuses across our country. A Pro-Palestine encampment was set up at GW in April and removed by police in May. Anti-Semitic incidents have also cast a dark shadow on campus.

DSA has begun recruiting leadership for the center which includes having a university chaplain. The chaplain will oversee the center along with a director manage day-to-day operations and community outreach. DSA is working with many faith and religious organizations to find the best fit.

Programming at the center will focus on individual spiritual guidance, service projects, religious holiday celebrations and more.

“By fostering a greater sense of belonging through spiritual exploration and education, the center will create new opportunities for our community to engage in meaningful dialogue across faiths, cultures, and beliefs with greater understanding and mutual respect,” said GW President Ellen M. Granberg.

