List Of Wake County Cooling Centers Open This Weekend

Published on June 21, 2024

Big Rivers Water Park

Source: General / Big Rivers Water Park

With dangerously high temperatures expected for the weekend, Wake County will open some cooling centers to help tackle the extreme temperatures.

Locations will open Saturday through Monday.

The cooling center locations:

  • Wake County Health & Human Services, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh
  • Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure, 5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh
  • Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon
  • Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest
  • Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina

Wake County Public Libraries – Library Locations

The Light 103.9 FM

