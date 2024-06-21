List Of Wake County Cooling Centers Open This Weekend

With dangerously high temperatures expected for the weekend, Wake County will open some cooling centers to help tackle the extreme temperatures.
Locations will open Saturday through Monday.
The cooling center locations:
- Wake County Health & Human Services, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh
- Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure, 5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh
- Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon
- Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest
- Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina
Wake County Public Libraries – Library Locations
-
Pastor Of The Month - June 2024
-
RIP Rev. James Lawson: Tributes Pour In After Civil Rights Icon Dies At 95
-
Martha Munizzi to be Inducted Into The Women Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame
-
Pastor Of The Month - May 2024
-
Raleigh Ranked #3 In Fastest Growing Big City
-
How To Perform Mental Health Screenings At Home
-
Mandisa’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Complications Of Class III Obesity
-
Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away