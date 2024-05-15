Vashawn Mitchell Stops By The Light Studio To Talk About The Gospel Heritage Summit

Vashawn Mitchell stopped by The Light studio to hang out with Melissa Wade and share information about the upcoming Gospel Heritage Worship & Artists Summit “Uncharted Territory”. A leadership, worship, and arts education summit at The River Church – 4425 Ben Franklin Blvd. Durham, NC.

Listen as Vashawn shares what this summit will offer, who will be there and what your church can take back.

To register go to: gospelheritage.org