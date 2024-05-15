Listen Live
HomeLocal

Vashawn Mitchell Stops By The Light Studio To Talk About The Gospel Heritage Summit

| 05.15.24
Dismiss
Light Lunch - Vashawn Mitchell

Source: Derek White/R1 Digital / Getty/R1

Vashawn Mitchell stopped by The Light studio to hang out with Melissa Wade and share information about the upcoming Gospel Heritage Worship & Artists Summit “Uncharted Territory”.  A leadership, worship, and arts education summit at The River Church – 4425 Ben Franklin Blvd. Durham, NC.

Listen as Vashawn shares what this summit will offer, who will be there and what your church can take back.

To register go to: gospelheritage.org

RELATED TAGS

Gospel Heritage Summit VaShawn Mitchell

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home
Local

Pastor Of The Month – May 2024

Entertainment

John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates on The Nightly Spirit

Entertainment

Mary Mary Helps Surprise Connecticut’s First Black Fire Chief For Mother’s Day

Entertainment

Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark

Faithfully Speaking 5/9/24
Local

Faithfully Speaking On Men’s Health (With Duke Cancer Institute)

Cincinnati Police Downtown
Local

Wake County Woman Found Dead In Wooded Area Family Searching For Answers

Marvin Sapp
Local

Marvin Sapp Talks About The Mother’s Day Celebration Concert In Fayetteville

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close