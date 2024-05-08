Cumberland County Schools To Install Weapons Detectors

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Cumberland County Schools are “putting their money where their mouth is”…. by investing $3million into security to make their schools safer.

The school district says it’s paying about $3 million from its capital funds to install a weapons detection system in all of its schools for the 2024-2025 school year.

CCS says it’s spending time over the summer to install two weapons detection systems at each school.

