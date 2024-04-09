Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Anger: The Power Source For Success”
I’m often asked what motivates me. I say one of the main things is the anger I had when I was fired from my job and how I vowed I would never go back. Every time I would get tired, I would sink back to how I felt when I got fired. I would get reenergized and keep pushing forward to prove that they made a mistake.
We all get angry, but we can learn to use anger to help build us rather than break us down. If you can learn to harness your anger, it can become a powerful source to keep you moving and succeeding even when you are physically tired, like your own personal power powerplant, you can use it. Learn to use it for good.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
Anger: The Power Source For Success | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
-
Pastor Of The Month - April 2024
-
Spring Carnival for Special Olympics Returns to Knightdale
-
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87
-
Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81
-
Grub Plug: The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens in Apex
-
Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away