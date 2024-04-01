Local

Pastor Of The Month – April 2024

Published on April 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor

Radio One

Contest starts on April 1 and ends on April 14.

Nominations: April 1 – April 7

Voting: April 8 – April 14

Winner Announcement: April 15

 

Meet Last Month’s Winner!

Meet March 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

RELATED TAGS

Pastor of the month

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – April 2024

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

News

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87

djknyce ferris wheel
Local

Spring Carnival for Special Olympics Returns to Knightdale

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

2016 Easter Thrill Fest
Local

Need Easter Plans? Check Out These Local Events

Entertainment

Trailblazing Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Dies at 87

Entertainment

What Can We Expect From Sarah Jakes Roberts at Women’s Empowerment 2024?

Close