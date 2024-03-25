Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Her Story: Helen Jones Woods – The Power of Giving and Receiving”

This month we’ve been celebrating women’s history and women’s mother who made a major impact in the world. And I got another one for you today, you’re going to want to share this with everyone. Today I want to highlight another woman who made history. Her name is Helen Jones Wood. She’s the mother of my dear friend Cathy Hughes. Helen Jones Wood was a founding member of the Sweethearts of Rhythm, the first integrated all woman Jazz band. The band was founded by her father, Doctor Lawrence Jones, in 1937 at the Piney Woods School in Mississippi.

They toured extensively extensively throughout the United States to raise money for the school during the 1940s. Mrs. John Wood and the band played all over the world, and in 1941 the Sweethearts of Rivers highlighted venues such as the Apollo Theater, Howard Theater, where they set attendance records. She moved to Omaha, got married, had children. Cathy Hughes, one of those and in 2007, was inducted into the Omaha Black Music Hall of Fame, and on it in 2011 at the Smithsonian, one of her favorite quotes was you get back what you give. So always give good and you’ll get it back over and over again. Folks, use that advice. Give good, give good and you’ll get it back over and over again.

Her Story: Helen Jones Woods – The Power of Giving and Receiving | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com