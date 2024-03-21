Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Her Story: Janice Bryant Howroyd – Built For Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 03.21.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Her Story: Ketanji Brown Jackson – “I Might Be The First, But I Will Not Be The Last!”

We’ve been celebrating women’s History Month and the day we want to celebrate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first woman to serve as a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States of America. Ohh, this is such an exciting time because she has made a commitment to excellence.  

I love something she said. She said it has taken 232 years and 115 prayer appointments for a black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of The United States. But we made it, she said. We made it all and I will not be the last, she said.  

Pursue excellence and everything you do always be the best that you can be. Take these words and run with them. Be the best, pursue excellence and when a door opens that you open, make sure you’re not the last one to go through it.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Her Story: Janice Bryant Howroyd – Built For Success | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Lifestyle

Her Story: Janice Bryant Howroyd – Built For Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – March 2024

Woman Evolve 2023
Local

#WE2024: Submit Your Questions For Sarah Jakes Roberts!

Pastor of The Month - February 2024
Pastor of the Month

Meet February 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

Get Up Erica

Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley

News One

Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary

human hair closures
Local

Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close