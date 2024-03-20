Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Her Story: Janice Bryant Howroyd – Built For Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 03.20.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Her Story: Janice Bryant Howroyd – Built For Success”

Today I want to continue to celebrate Women’s History Month with a friend of mine, Janice Bryant Howard. She was on my SiriusXM show and is on my podcast. And you gotta hear this interview because she came from North Carolina in a small little town. She doesn’t even say it was a big enough to be called a city. And it was a town where people did labor and the factories, and she came and went to North Carolina A&T. She loves A&T. And then she went to visit her sister in California. And she started a small company in the back of a carpet store. Or a small company that was a staffing company, but that staffing company has become the number one staffing company in America.  

She’s a multimillionaire, a billion dollar industry, a billion dollar business that she built. Janice Bryant. Howard, my dear friend.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Her Story: Janice Bryant Howroyd – Built For Success | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Lifestyle

Her Story: Janice Bryant Howroyd – Built For Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – March 2024

Woman Evolve 2023
Local

#WE2024: Submit Your Questions For Sarah Jakes Roberts!

Pastor of The Month - February 2024
Pastor of the Month

Meet February 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

Get Up Erica

Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley

News One

Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary

human hair closures
Local

Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close