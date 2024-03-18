Trump Issues Alarming Warning in Case of Election Loss

Former President Donald Trump issued a strong warning at a rally in Ohio. Trump stated that there would be severe consequences if he is not re-elected in November. He claimed that he — not President Biden — would protect Social Security and warned of a “bloodbath” if not elected.
“Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it,” he added. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”
He made these remarks while discussing the possibility of a trade conflict with China over auto manufacturing.
The rally was held to support Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, who received Trump’s endorsement in December.
Later, Trump went on to say, “If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.”
