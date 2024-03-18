Listen Live
Politics

Trump Issues Alarming Warning in Case of Election Loss

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
President Donald Trump Holds Press Briefing

Source: POOL/CNP/startraksphoto.com / WENN

Former President Donald Trump issued a strong warning at a rally in Ohio. Trump stated that there would be severe consequences if he is not re-elected in November. He claimed that he — not President Biden — would protect Social Security and warned of a “bloodbath” if not elected.

“Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it,” he added. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

He made these remarks while discussing the possibility of a trade conflict with China over auto manufacturing.

The rally was held to support Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, who received Trump’s endorsement in December.

Related Stories

Later, Trump went on to say, “If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.”

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

Donald Trump election Politics trump

More from The Light 103.9 FM
President Donald Trump Holds Press Briefing
Politics

Trump Issues Alarming Warning in Case of Election Loss

Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – March 2024

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Get Up Erica

Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley

News One

Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary

human hair closures
Local

Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away

Radio One Exclusive

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Pastor of The Month - February 2024
Pastor of the Month

Meet February 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close