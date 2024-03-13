Tax Help: Extended Weekend Hours at Triangle IRS Centers

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s that time again! It’s tax season and if you need help with your taxes, the IRS is offering assistance.

The IRS is offering additional weekend hours at Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the Triangle to support you in completing your taxes.

Take advantage of face-to-face consultations with IRS experts for assistance with issues like tax bills and audits, and they can also guide you to free tax services in the area.

To avoid a common mistake observed annually, the IRS encourages proactive questioning and emphasizes the importance of avoiding procrastination, with the tax deadline set for April 15th.

