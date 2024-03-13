Tax Help: Extended Weekend Hours at Triangle IRS Centers

It’s that time again! It’s tax season and if you need help with your taxes, the IRS is offering assistance.
The IRS is offering additional weekend hours at Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the Triangle to support you in completing your taxes.
Take advantage of face-to-face consultations with IRS experts for assistance with issues like tax bills and audits, and they can also guide you to free tax services in the area.
To avoid a common mistake observed annually, the IRS encourages proactive questioning and emphasizes the importance of avoiding procrastination, with the tax deadline set for April 15th.
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Pastor Of The Month - March 2024
-
Why Being Friends Helps You Stay Together | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Meet February 2024's Pastor of The Month!
-
Meet December 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Dante Bowe Explains Why He Left Maverick City Music & Switch From Gospel to R&B
-
Dudley Hair Care Products Founder Passes Away
-
Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following