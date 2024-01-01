Pastor Of The Month – January 2024

Contest starts on December 4 and ends on December 17.
Nominations: January 1 – January 7.
Voting: January 8 – January 14.
Winner Announcement: January 15.
Meet December 2023's Pastor of The Month!
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
List Of Watch Night Services..."And A Prosperous New Year"
Cheapest And Most Expensive Places To Live In NC
AMC Theaters Apologize After Employees Kick Prominent Pastor Out of Greenville Theater
AirbnBAD? Fantasia Blasts Rental App For Racial Discrimination By North Carolina Airbnb Host
Meet November 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
Radio One Raleigh’s Women’s Empowerment Expo Returns April 13!