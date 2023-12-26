Meet December 2023’s Pastor of The Month!

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by WellCare!

This month, we’re proud to honor Apostle Barbara Campbell, Founding Pastor of Victory Tabernacle Church in Lillington.

Apostle Campbell was nominated by Patrice J. from Lillington. Here’s what she has to say:

I would like to nominate my Pastor and also the founder of Victory Tabernacle Church in Lillington, NC because she’s definitely deserving of this honor. Not only does she preach the word, [but] she also lives by the word and she’s a walking example to many that comes in contact with her. She’s a rare jewel, and she has done so many great things.

Join us as we celebrate Apostle Barbara Campbell, our Pastor of The Month for December 2023!

Video Presentation Coming Soon