Veterans Day Deals And Freebies

Every year on November 11th we celebrate and honor those who have proudly served our country as part of the Armed Forces.
Some of our local and national businesses and restaurants join in by offering deals and freebies for those who served. Here is a list:
Click Here for a list of free meals and restaurant deals from military.com.
Here are Travel and Recreation deals and Retail offerings.
