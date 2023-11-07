Listen Live
National

Veterans Day Deals And Freebies

Veterans Day Deals And Freebies

Published on November 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Veterans Day

Source: Tonya Jameson / Tonya Jameson

Every year on November 11th we celebrate and honor those who have proudly served our country as part of the Armed Forces.

Some of our local and national businesses and restaurants join in by offering deals and freebies for those who served.  Here is a list:

Click Here for a list of free meals and restaurant deals from military.com.

Here are Travel and Recreation deals and Retail offerings.

 

RELATED TAGS

Veterans Day Veterans Day discounts veterans day freebies

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close