It’s Time To Celebrate YOU | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “It’s Time To Celebrate YOU”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to celebrate you. That’s right. I want to celebrate you. I wanna celebrate you because recent statistics have shown that depression rates are high and many people feel they are not good enough to get through this tough time. And I want to change that thinking. See, you are special. Yes, right. You are special to me.

And more importantly, you’re special to God. I remember when I was young, one girl would say to another you, think you’re cute, don’t you? And she would deny that she thought she was cute as I got older, I thought about it and realized how crazy that was to deny that you can be beautiful. You ought to think you are cute is much nicer than thinking you are ugly. Do not accept anyone’s opinion that belittles you. If God made you, then you are beautiful. Period. I am grateful for you. Each of you. And I think you are cute, beautiful, handsome and altogether you are the real deal. Though living today, act like it yourself and be the best you could be today, today.

