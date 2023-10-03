Pastor Of The Month – October 2023

Contest starts on October 2 and ends on October 15.
Nominations: Oct. 2 – Oct. 8
Voting: Oct. 9 – Oct. 15.
Winner Announcement: Oct. 16.
SEE LAST MONTH’S WINNER!
-
Dante Bowe Explains Why He Left Maverick City Music & Switch From Gospel to R&B
-
Meet September 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
The Temptations Revue Register To Win Live At Koka Booth
-
Erica Campbell’s ‘I Love You’ Album Release Party + Concert
-
Meet August 2023's Pastor Of The Month
-
Kirk Franklin Shares Emotional "Father's Day" Documentary; Social Media Responds
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Meet July 2023's Pastor Of The Month!