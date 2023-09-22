Meet September 2023’s Pastor of The Month!

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by WellCare!

This month, we honor Apostle Emma S. Dickens, lead pastor of Kingdom Empowerment Ministries, Inc. Its headquarters is in Scotland Neck, with additional locations in Greenville, Henderson, and Williamston.

Apostle Dickens was nominated by Roshea P. of Nashville, who had this to say:

Apostle Emma S. Dickens was born and raised in the small town of Princeville, NC. She gave her life to Christ at the age of 15. Ever since then, she’s dedicated her life to Kingdom work. She has been Pastoring for over 40 years. Her Ministry is well-known on the east coast for being a 5-fold, Deliverance Ministry. Her headquarters church is called Kingdom Empowerment Ministries, Inc. (KEM, Inc.). She has established several locations throughout Eastern NC. Her church is a training ground for leaders who want to be taught, a home for those who have been rejected, and a place for believers to be empowered. She is the author of “The Grip of Grief”, “Another Voice in My Garden”, and “Pearls of Wisdom”. She truly loves God and God’s people. As one visiting Pastor coined KEM, Inc.- “There is No Place, Like this Place, anywhere near this Place, so this must be the Place! “

Join us as we celebrate Apostle Emma S. Dickens, our Pastor of The Month for September 2023! Stay tuned for the official presentation!