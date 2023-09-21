A Chat With Brian Ricci of Ricci Law Firm

Ricci Law Firm is a proud sponsor of The Light Studios, and Melissa Wade had a chance to chat with Brian Ricci in this exclusive interview. Brian shares with us on how to navigate through the process of handling a personal injury case… and we had to ask about doing one of his commercials on top of a truck!
For more information, visit gotbrian.com or call (252) 777-777 for a free consultation.
