A Chat With Brian Ricci of Ricci Law Firm

| 09.21.23
Ricci Law Firm is a proud sponsor of The Light Studios, and Melissa Wade had a chance to chat with Brian Ricci in this exclusive interview. Brian shares with us on how to navigate through the process of handling a personal injury case… and we had to ask about doing one of his commercials on top of a truck!

For more information, visit gotbrian.com or call (252) 777-777 for a free consultation.

