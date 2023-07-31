Pastor Of The Month – August 2023

CLOSE
Contest starts on July 31 and ends on August 13.
Nominations: July 31 – August 6.
Voting: August 7 – July 13.
Winner Announcement: August 14.
SEE LAST MONTH’S WINNER!
More from The Light 103.9 FM
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
Pick Hit of The Week - Otis Kemp's "Daily Bread"
-
List Of 2023 Stellar Award Winners
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance
-
Pastor Of The Month - July 2023
-
Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
-
Wake County Schools Start Visitor Management System
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!