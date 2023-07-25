Meet July 2023’s Pastor Of The Month!

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by WellCare!

This month, we honor Pastor John Morrison Jr., pastor of Kyles Temple AME Zion church in Durham. He was nominated by Lareco W. of Fayetteville, who says, “When I think of the person who shows up not just on Sunday, but encourages you throughout the week with messages in the morning, pushes you in the Bible study, or just is an example of how to live a Godly life, Pastor Morrison is that person. He exemplifies what it is to be chosen by God and the Fayetteville and Durham community loves him!”

Check out the full presentation above as we congratulate Pastor John Morrison Jr, our Pastor of the Month for July 2023!