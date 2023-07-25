Faithfully Speaking On Self Care

In honor of International Self Care Day (July 24), this episode is all about self care. Melissa Wade chats with Me-Me Cowans, a woman who has worn many hats from media personality to actress. She is also the owner of Bliss Face and Body Studio in Raleigh, specializing in makeup services, sugaring/waxing, body contouring, and much more! She speaks on how important it is for all of us to invest in our own self care, physically and spiritually!

Check out the full video above, and visit http://blissfaceandbody.com for more details on their services!

