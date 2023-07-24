Listen Live
Celebrate International Self Care Day With These Local Black-Owned Spots

Published on July 24, 2023

In this crazy world, where we are overwhelmed with work, family, etc., it’s easy to lose focus on self. Now, more than ever, it is important to check in with one’s self, physically and emotionally.

Therefore, we acknowledge July 24 as International Self Care Day, a chance to slow down and make sure that you’re in tune with yourself. Get a massage, a manicure, maybe a facial, or even take some time to meditate. And what better way to do that than to check out some of the local spots in the Triangle?

As we also continue to support local entrepreneurs with our Black Business Directorycheck out some of our Black-owned businesses to help you relax!

1. Touch of Sam Boutique Spa

And yes, that is Foxy’s Karen Clark getting herself a Hydra-facial from this Black Woman-owned business! 

2. Bliss Face and Body Studio

They specialize in body sculpting, facials, brows, lashes and more. (And they’re offering a special on facials this week!)

3. Sensations Total Body Care

Pamper yourself at home with these homemade bath salts, body scrubs, bar soaps, and more! 

4. Aesthetic Appeal Jewelry

Because, yes, retail therapy counts as self care… Check out these one-of-a-kind, handmade jewelry to accentuate your wardrobe!

5. Good Trip Inc.

Maybe getting a tattoo is your idea of self care, so this spot can get you some fresh art for both your skin AND your home. 

6. La Belle’ Beauty Bar

This is a one-stop shop offering plenty of natural and sensitive skincare products and services.

7. Melanated Wines & Spirits

This Black Woman-owned winery, with karaoke, sip & paint, and other festive events, is perfect after a long day of pampering (or just a long day, period).

Of course you can buy a bottle to take home too… We won’t judge. 

