Pastor of the Month

Pastor Of The Month – July 2023

Published on July 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

UPDATED Pastor of the Month - Well Care NC Sponsorship Contest_RD Raleigh WNNL_March 2023

Source: Creative Services / creative services

Contest starts on July 3 and ends on July 16.

Nominations: July 3 – July 9.

Voting: July 10 – July 16.

Winner Announcement: July 17.

SEE LAST MONTH’S WINNER! 

Meet June 2023’s Pastor of The Month!

RELATED TAGS

Pastor of the month

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Close