Meet June 2023’s Pastor of The Month!

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by WellCare!

This month, we honor Apostle Consuela Leggette, pastor of Warrior for Christ Outreach Ministries in Raeford. She was nominated by Julia S. of Raeford, who calls her “the most selfless WOG (Woman of God).”

Julia adds, “She gives endlessly and loves effortlessly. Apostle Leggette’s motto is ‘Love is what Love does.'”

Check out the full presentation above as we congratulate Apostle Consuela Leggette, our Pastor of the Month for June 2023!