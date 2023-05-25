Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week – “Ransom”

Carolina native Rudy Currence is back with another inspirational hit, “Ransom,” and we have it as Melissa Wade’s “Pick Hit of The Week!”
You can find the single on his latest album, Stained Glass Windows, which was released in April. Rudy calls in to chat with Melissa about the song and catch up on what’s going on!
-
Pastor Of The Month: May 2023
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Announces Pregnancy: “I Am So Excited & Blessed”
-
Darkness Rising Hosts Block Party for Mental Health Awareness Month
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
Longtime Angus Barn Executive Chef, Walter Royal, Passes Away
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Faithfully Speaking: Mental Health and The Church