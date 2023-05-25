HomeMelissa Wade

Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week – “Ransom”

| 05.25.23
Carolina native Rudy Currence is back with another inspirational hit, “Ransom,” and we have it as Melissa Wade’s “Pick Hit of The Week!”

You can find the single on his latest album, Stained Glass Windows, which was released in April. Rudy calls in to chat with Melissa about the song and catch up on what’s going on!

