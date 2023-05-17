Tighter Abortion Restrictions Become Law After NC GOP Override Gov. Cooper’s Veto

In the first big victory for NC Republicans since regaining the majority of the state legislature, both chambers successfully overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of their bill for tighter abortion restrictions.

As reported by ABC11, the new law will shorten the time limit for most abortions from 20 weeks to 12 weeks, with medical exceptions.

20 weeks for cases of rape and incest

24 weeks for life-limiting fetal abnormalities

No time limit if a doctor determines a medical emergency that threatens the life of the mother

The bill also requires an in-person consultation to be held at least 72 hours prior (as opposed to by phone). There also has to be a post-abortion doctor’s appointment.

It is also required that all abortions must be performed at a DHHS-licenced clinic or hospital.

In perhaps one of the most contentious arguments in state legislature in recent years, Democrats quickly condemned the bill’s passing.

“Today, North Carolina Republicans made the decision to politically interfere with a woman’s right to bodily autonomy and erode our reproductive rights that generations of women before us fought for adamantly,” said Congresswoman Valerie Foushee, who represents Durham as part of NC District 4. “This extreme bill will not only turn back the clock on years of progress, but it will disproportionately impact women of color and leave thousands across our state vulnerable.”

Prior to the vote, Gov. Cooper singled out four GOP lawmakers last weekend to uphold the vote. One of those lawmakers was Rep. Tricia Cotham, whose recent switch from Democrat to Republican gave the GOP the supermajority it needed to override the veto on Tuesday.

Despite making a campaign promise to uphold the current abortion law, she voted with the rest of the GOP party.

“I understand that there are extremists on both sides of the abortion issue,” Cotham said in a statement. “Some of the absolutists believe abortion is unacceptable in any circumstance and some of the absolutists believe aborting a perfectly healthy child in the 40th week of pregnancy is morally acceptable. I cannot support either of these extreme positions.”

Cotham says that the bill is “a reasonable balance” on the issue, representing a middle ground.

