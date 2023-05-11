Local

[LISTEN] Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week – Anthony Brown

Published on May 11, 2023

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Anthony Brown is back with a new hot single “Speak Your Name” and it’s Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit Of the Week.  Listen to the interview about the song, and what’s coming this summer from A. Brown.

 

 

