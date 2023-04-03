Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Why Setbacks Are Only Temporary”
Setbacks are only temporary because they are a part of the natural ebb and flow of life. Just as we experience ups and downs in our emotions, our careers, and our personal lives, setbacks are an inevitable part of the journey. However, it’s important to remember that setbacks are temporary because they are just one moment in a larger timeline of experiences.
Setbacks provide an opportunity for growth and learning. When we experience setbacks, we have the opportunity to reflect on what went wrong, what we can do differently in the future, and how we can improve our approach. With this knowledge, we can move forward with more wisdom and insight.
Furthermore, setbacks often provide an opportunity for resilience and strength-building. When we face obstacles and challenges, we have the opportunity to rise to the occasion and develop our ability to persevere in the face of adversity. This resilience can serve us well in all areas of our lives.
Finally, setbacks are temporary because they do not define us. Just because we experience a setback does not mean that we are failures or that we will never achieve our goals. We are dynamic, ever-changing beings who have the power to grow and evolve beyond our setbacks. By keeping this perspective, we can maintain a positive outlook and continue moving forward towards our dreams and aspirations.
Watch Dr. Willie Jolley’s message below
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- A Timeline For Your Goals | Dr. Willie Jolley
- The 12 Days of Christmas – The Gift of Courage | Dr. Willie Jolley
Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.
Why Setbacks Are Only Temporary | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Xscape's LaTocha Scott Returns To Her Gospel Roots With New Project
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
New Bill Would Prevent Mandatory COVID Vaccines for NC Schools, Government Employees
-
Pastor Of The Month - March 2023 Presentation
-
Mississippi Mass Choir Feat. Stan Jones & Le’andria Johnson “God’s On Your Side” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]