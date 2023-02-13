Gospel Album From Whitney Houston Is On The Way

She was a generational talent that transcended multiple genres, including gospel. Simply put, she was “The Voice,” and next month, we’ll hear that voice again in a new project.

As reported by GMA, the estate of the late Whitney Houston is partnering with Gaither Music Group to release I Go To The Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, a collection of 15 tracks that celebrate the music icon’s roots. The disc will include six previously-unreleased songs, including “Testimony,” which Whitney recorded when she was only 17. That track is available when you pre-order/pre-save the album HERE. There will also be a companion DVD and TV documentary chronicling Whitney’s gospel journey, dating back to 1981.

Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law and executor of her estate, calls the project “a testament of Whitney’s heart.”

“Her love for gospel music permeates through every song with love, compassion and conviction. To love Whitney is to love what she represents to all that love the gospel. I salute this project knowing that Whitney always stood on a solid rock for her love of gospel music. I hope you enjoy this amazing project that was simply a labor of love for all involved.”

The TV documentary, hosted by good friend/collaborator CeCe Winans, will take a deep dive into the faith that drove Whitney throughout her entire career, from her very first performance in front of an audience to her many memorable gospel performances. Highlights include the NAACP Image Awards, EBONY’s 50th Anniversary Special, and the creation of The Preacher’s Wife soundtrack, which is still the best-selling gospel album of all time.

“It has been an honor to work with the Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music to create this special recording and documentary,” says Gaither Music Group President Paul Sizelove. “The voice and impact of Whitney Houston is incalculable. These collections capture the origin of her singing, celebrate some of her triumphant performances and detail the foundation of gospel music that was a passion and a source of strength for her. We are thrilled to be a part of sharing her inspiring story and gospel music legacy with the world.”

The album and DVD will drop on March 24, the same day that the documentary will premiere on UPtv and ASPIRE at 8pm.