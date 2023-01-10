Duke University Considering Renewed Mask Mandate

WRAL reports that Duke University leaders are considering reinstating a mask mandate when classes resume this week.

As students return to campus, they are encouraged to mask up in class and large groups, amid an expected rise in cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses from the holiday break. The state is reporting that cases of COVID-19 went up for the sixth straight week, with more than 22,000 reported cases currently. COVID-related ER visits are also up, from 6.6% last week to 7.2% this week. The latest numbers will be released on Wednesday.

The CDC reports that most NC counties, including Durham, are at a high level of COVID-19 spreading. A notice sent to students, staff, and faculty on Monday read, “If Durham remains at high risk for two consecutive weeks, we will return to mandatory masking in classrooms until the rating drops below high risk. Faculty members still have the option to request that students continue to wear masks in their classrooms if they wish to do so.”

