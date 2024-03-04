CDC Updates COVID-19 Guidelines, Ends 5-Day Isolation

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance, eliminating the need for a five-day isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19.
The revised advice suggests individuals should stay home while unwell, but once they feel better and have been fever-free for 24 hours, they can resume normal activities, including attending school or work.
While the CDC suggests wearing a mask for five days post-recovery, it emphasizes the importance of ongoing measures such as handwashing, maintaining physical distance, and ensuring good ventilation.
This guidance aligns with recommendations for managing flu and other respiratory illnesses.
