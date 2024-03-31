Listen Live
Health

Link Discovered Between COVID and Memory Problems

Published on March 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Female Patient With Doctor

Source: JGI/Tom Grill / Getty

New studies are showing a significant relationship between COVID-19 and brain health. New evidence sheds light on the virus’s impact on cognitive functions.

Renowned physician and long COVID researcher, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, emphasizes how COVID-19 has an enduring effect on brain function. Issues often manifest as cognitive deficits and memory impairments.

According to Al-Aly, the virus can create seven years of brain aging and persistent inflammation. Imaging studies reveal alarming trends such as brain volume reduction and structural changes.

These findings further show the need for heightened awareness, research, and targeted interventions to address the health repercussions of the pandemic.

RELATED TAGS

brain COVID-19 Health

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Black Female Patient With Doctor
Health

Link Discovered Between COVID and Memory Problems

News

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black Man to Win Supporting Actor Oscar, Dies at 87

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Radio One Exclusive

PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Southern Peach Cobbler
Local

Grub Plug: The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens in Apex

Local

Dreamville Expected to Bring Millions to Local Economy

djknyce ferris wheel
Local

Spring Carnival for Special Olympics Returns to Knightdale

Pastor of The Month - February 2024
Pastor of the Month

Meet February 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close