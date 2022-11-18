Raleigh Radiology’s Dr. Jamie Doster Breaks Down Uterine Fibroids

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Uterine Fibroids… definitely not an easy subject to talk about. While noncancerous, fibroids can cause painful and excessive uterine bleeding, interfere with everyday life and self-image, and affect fertility, according to the Mayo Clinic. Furthermore, Black women are up to three times more likely than white women to develop uterine fibroids. As bad as that is, there is help for those who are suffering.

Dr. Jamie Doster, Section Head of Vascular and Interventional Radiology at Raleigh Radiology joins Melissa Wade in a chat on symptoms and the various methods of treatment that the clinic offers. Raleigh Radiology has eight locations within the Triangle: Raleigh, Cary, Clayton, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Oberlin, and Wake Forest. For more information, visit www.raleighrad.com.