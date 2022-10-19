Sisters Network Triangle NC’s Gift For Life Block Walk

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Join Radio One Raleigh as we recognize National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Sisters Network Triangle during their Gift for Life Block Walk on Saturday, October 29, from 9 am to 2 pm at Tarboro Rd. Community Center, 121 N. Tarboro St. in Raleigh.

You can join the Radio One Raleigh team for the walk, and then join us for food, smoothies, and entertainment at noon.

We’ll have the 3D mammogram RV on-site providing mammograms, and live entertainment at noon from Kim Person, Marshetta Parker, Kimberly Michelle, Lucinda Moore, Veronica Evans, and music by DJ Remedy.

Come celebrate life with Sisters Network Triangle and Radio One Raleigh!