Gospel vocalist and violinist Kimberly Michelle stops by the WE2022 press room to talk about her music, what inspired her to pick up the violin, and her unique approach to her performance. Check out her interview with K975’s Ashia Skye and Mir.I.Am above!

WE2022: Kimberly Michelle On What Inspires Her Music was originally published on foxync.com