The 1st Anniversary of Pastor Sharon Dean, Sr. Pastor of Wake Chapel Church will kick off this Friday into the Weekend.

Melissa talked with Pastor Dean about the upcoming events and more… Listen in

Friday April 22nd – Formal Gala (SOLD OUT)

Saturday April 23rd – 3:30pm Documentary viewing

Sunday April 24th – 9am Morning Worship Service

