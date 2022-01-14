List Of Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Events

Join in as we celebrate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday and throughout the weekend. Here is a list of events that you participate in.
Friday, January 14, 2022
MLK Dreamfest — “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone” (Performance)
7:30 pm | $23.00-27.00 | Cary Arts Center
Saturday, January 15, 2022
MLK Dreamfest — African American Heroes and Sheroes (Performance)
11:00 am | $8.00 | Cary Arts Center
Youth-planned MLK Day event in Carrboro
1:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual
MLK Dreamfest — Selma (Film)
5:00 pm | $5.59
MLK Dreamfest — MLK/FBI (film)
7:30 pm | $5.59 | The Cary Theater
Sunday, January 16, 2022
MLK Dreamfest — I Am Not Your Negro (Film)
2:00 pm | FREE | The Cary Theater
MLK Dreamfest — Interfaith MLK Service
3:30 pm | FREE | Christ the King Lutheran Church, Cary
Monday, January 17, 2022
Northern Orange Dr. MLK, Jr. Parade
9:00 am | FREE | Efland Cheeks Elementary School
MLK March and Celebration
10:15 am | FREE | St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church
Northern Orange Dr. MLK, Jr. Commemoration Event
11:00 am | FREE | Lattisville Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hurdle Mills
King Day: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday at Chavis Park
12:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | John Chavis Memorial Park (Raleigh)
MLK Dreamfest Day of Service on Good Hope Farm
1:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Good Hope Farm, Cary
Book Harvest Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive Celebration
1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Durham Central Park
Free concert by North Carolina Chamber Music Institute for MLK Day
7:30 pm | FREE | Church of the Nativity, Raleigh
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
MLK Lecture and Awards Ceremony
6:30 pm | FREE | Carolina Union
Saturday, January 29, 2022
21st Annual African American Cultural Celebration with NC Museum of History (online event)
10:30 am | FREE | Virtual
source: Trianglonthecheap.com