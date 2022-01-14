List Of Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Events

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Join in as we celebrate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday and throughout the weekend. Here is a list of events that you participate in.

Friday, January 14, 2022

7:30 pm | $23.00-27.00 | Cary Arts Center

Saturday, January 15, 2022

11:00 am | $8.00 | Cary Arts Center

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Virtual

5:00 pm | $5.59

7:30 pm | $5.59 | The Cary Theater

Sunday, January 16, 2022

2:00 pm | FREE | The Cary Theater

3:30 pm | FREE | Christ the King Lutheran Church, Cary

Monday, January 17, 2022

9:00 am | FREE | Efland Cheeks Elementary School

10:15 am | FREE | St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church

11:00 am | FREE | Lattisville Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hurdle Mills

12:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | John Chavis Memorial Park (Raleigh)

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Good Hope Farm, Cary

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Durham Central Park

7:30 pm | FREE | Church of the Nativity, Raleigh

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

6:30 pm | FREE | Carolina Union

Saturday, January 29, 2022

10:30 am | FREE | Virtual

source: Trianglonthecheap.com

