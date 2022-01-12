Financial Freedom Week: Anthony & Jhanilka Hartzog Talk About The Art of the Side Hustle [Listen]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We all need multiple streams of income and side hustles are a great way to add to your bank account. Anthony & Jhanilka Hartzog stopped by the Get Up! Church for Financial Freedom Week to discuss what some of us might think was the impossible. The couple paid off over $100,000 dollars in debt in less than 2 years!

Now the owners of a successful cleaning business, podcast, and more, The Hartzog’s talk to Erica and “GRIFF” about the art of side hustles and what you can do to obtain passive income.

