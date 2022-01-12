Get Up Erica
Financial Freedom Week: Anthony & Jhanilka Hartzog Talk About The Art of the Side Hustle [Listen]

We all need multiple streams of income and side hustles are a great way to add to your bank account. Anthony & Jhanilka Hartzog stopped by the Get Up! Church for Financial Freedom Week to discuss what some of us might think was the impossible. The couple paid off over $100,000 dollars in debt in less than 2 years!

Now the owners of a successful cleaning business, podcast, and more, The Hartzog’s talk to Erica and “GRIFF” about the art of side hustles and what you can do to obtain passive income.

Financial Freedom Week: Anthony & Jhanilka Hartzog Talk About The Art of the Side Hustle [Listen]  was originally published on getuperica.com

