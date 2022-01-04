Get Up Erica
Kim Ford Discusses The Lessons In Her New Self-Help Book ‘It’s Never Too Late’ [Listen]

Have you ever been through a situation that felt physically, mentally, and emotionally impossible to get past?

Of course, that’s a rhetorical question — we’ve all been there! — and the Get Up! crew wanted to showcase the possibility of transforming devastating seasons in life into life-changing milestones by speaking with media maven Kim Ford to discuss her new book, It’s Never Too Late: The Ultimate Guide To Make An Epic Comeback After A Setback.

Styled as a self-help guide, It’s Never Too Late is a testament to overcoming any and all obstacles that life can throw at you from the perspective of a woman who recently went through a painful divorce. Ford speaks with us on the various topics in the book, including setting boundaries, getting back to dreams, rediscovering purpose, and ultimately finding your faith in God again by simply believing in his grace.

Kim Ford: It’s Never Too Late: The Ultimate Guide to Make An Epic Comeback After A Setback

Source: Provided By Kim Ford / Reach Media

The main message Kim aims to get out is that we can use life’s heartaches and derailments, as unfair as they may seem, to evolve and become better versions of ourselves. That’s a message we can definitely get behind!

Enjoy our conversation with Kim Ford as she speaks on her new book, It’s Never Too Late — she also has an email list that you can join here: http://bit.ly/KimFordEmailList.

 

