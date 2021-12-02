Murder charges against Jason Meade filed in death of Casey Goodson Jr.

According to NBC4i, charges have been filed in the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr. by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy nearly a year ago.
Jason Meade was indicted Thursday on two charges of murder and one count of reckless homicide. The charges were filed in Franklin County Court.
The death of Goodson, 23, was the first in a series of fatal shootings by law enforcement officers against Black people in the Columbus area — also including Andre’ Hill and Ma’Khia Bryant — that sparked protests around the city.
The charges shed light on what happened on Dec. 4 when Meade, a white deputy, encountered Goodson, and come after months of statements from law enforcement, family members and attorneys that sometimes conflicted with one another.
For the full NBC4 story click here
19 Powerful Pictures from the Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio
