Dr. Grazell R. Howard Talks About The Fight Against AIDS During The COVID-19 Pandemic | Healthy Ever After [Listen]

December 1st is World AIDS Day. Black Americans make up 42% of all HIV diagnoses in the United States. While African Americans are dealing with HIV and AIDS, COVID-19 is attacking our Community at a rapid. pace. Dr. Grazell R. Howard, Chair of the Black AIDS Institute called in to Get Up! to talk about how AIDS and affects the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Dr. Howard also dispels myths on how to catch HIV and explains the Black Woman’s Role in the spreading of accurate information around the disease.

If you would like to know more please visit BlackAids.org.

