Healthy Whole And Living Out My Dream
HomeHealthy Whole And Living Out My Dream

Vendors & Sponsors: Healthy , Whole, & Living Out My Dreams

BE SURE TO VISIT EACH OF OUR VENDORS!

1 Advance Community Health

2 All-Natural Beauty Products

3 Authenticity

4 Blend of Soul

5 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

6 Browszing Around Facial Esthetics & Skincare Spa

7 Dream City Scent

8 Elevate With Tre, LLC

9 Epic Vegan Food Truck

10 Healing thru Shenika Marie

11 Herbal Glow

12 I Can Nutrition 3 Fitness

13 Icon Beauty Supply

14 JewelsByElan

15 Le Luxe Prints

16 Looks by Lisa Freeman

17 Meredith College

18 Metanoia Wholistic Health Spa LLC

19 NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement’s SEE NC Program

20 NC Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services

21 Neema & Company

22 OMG Lemonade

23 Our Stop Shop

24 Paparazzi Accessories – Jewels N Thingz Boutique

25 Styled By Jasmine Boutique

26 The Jennifer Harris Group with RE/MAX UNITED

27 The North Carolina Center for Dermatology

28 The Wellness Shop

29 TresLife LLC

30 Votta Vintage

THANK YOU TO OUR SEMINAR SPONSORS: • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina • NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement – SEE NC Program • Pillar Consulting • The North Carolina Education Lottery

Vendors & Sponsors: Healthy , Whole, & Living Out My Dreams  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 3 months ago
11.12.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 5 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 8 months ago
11.12.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 11 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
Close