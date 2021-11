Healthy, Whole, And Living Out My Dreams Vendor Application

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Are you interested in becoming a vendor for the Healthy, Whole, And Living Out My Dreams Conference featuring Tabitha Brown?

Below you will find the vendor application. The STRICT DEADLINE for all applications is to be emailed Friday, November 5th, 2021 at 9 am to Tracy tmosley@radio-one.com

November 13th, 2021 from 11 AM-4 PM at the Raleigh Convention Center for the Healthy, Whole, And Living Out My Dreams With Tabitha Brown.

HERE IS THE VENDOR APPLICATION: PLEASE DOWNLOAD AND RETURN IT TO Tracy tmosley@radio-one.com

Friday, November 5th, 2021 at 9 am

Click to access 16358880798227.pdf

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY

Enjoy this time for us as women share the importance of mental health and clarity, stress management, self-care, self-love, time management, career planning, work/life balance, life beyond the trauma, when to seek counseling, contracting services to better manage life

