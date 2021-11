The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Season 5 winner of Sunday’s Best Joshua Rogers is back with some new music!

In 2012 he became the first male and youngest winner on BET’s Sunday Best and he has continued to make music and lift of the name of Jesus.

Now Joshua is back with a new project, as well as writing a book, acting and more…. listen as he talks to Melissa about all that he’s doing now.

