Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: It’s Human To Get Mad, But Don’t Dwell

The art of anger management can be the key to your success, and it’s a lesson that Dr. Willie Jolley learned from his late friend and mentor, General Colin Powell.

The theme of “Wake Up & Win” for today is simply to remember that getting mad is perfectly human, but it’s also not something you’ll want to ultimately consume you.

Practicing calmness in the face of anger is one of the best ways to prevent it from taking over you, and the discipline you can develop from getting in that habit is a key to moving past the negativity and putting the focus back on what matters most: winning!

Get your mind on the path it needs to be on with today’s “Wake Up & Win” with Dr. Willie Jolley on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

was originally published on getuperica.com

