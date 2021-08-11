Local
HomeLocal

Wake County to Open Cooling Stations This Week

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Community Day Pool Party

Source: Melanie B / Melanie B

With heat index values expected to reach triple digits this week, Wake County will open temporary cooling stations for those who don’t have a place to seek relief from the high temperatures.

“The potential for heat-related deaths and illnesses is a real concern when we see temperatures rise like they are expected to this week,” said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Matt Calabria. “We encourage anyone who needs assistance to stay safe by taking advantage of these opportunities throughout the county.”

Residents can cool off at the following Wake County locations starting at 11 a.m. each day:

These facilities close at 5:15 p.m.

Residents may also stop by one of our Wake County Public Libraries locations for relief. Closing times for libraries vary, so people are asked to check online or call their local library for more information.

Sites that are not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Adults older than 65, children younger than four, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on days with high temperatures. Drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun are critical precautions. People should also check on their neighbors who may be at high risk and ensure they have access to heat relief and hydration.

To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to:

  • Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun;
  • Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible;
  • Familiarize themselves with the medical conditions that can result from over-exposure to heat, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke;
  • Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks; and
  • Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

 

MATTE COLLECTION At Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion

5 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Natural Body-Ody On The 'Gram

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Natural Body-Ody On The 'Gram

Continue reading 5 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Natural Body-Ody On The ‘Gram

5 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Natural Body-Ody On The 'Gram

[caption id="attachment_3406985" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Arun Nevader / Getty[/caption] Angela Simmons' curves are often conversation starters. Whenever the entrepreneur and reality TV star posts a photo serving us natural body-ody, there's someone in the comments section either praising her for reminding us what a real woman looks like or criticizing her imperfections. Sis looks good. Periodt. Angela was living her best life this summer, unapologetically showing off her assets in stylish looks that accentuate her long legs, thick thighs, flat stomach and round backside. She recently walked the runway, in an electric blue bikini, for Miami Swim Week. The beauty's body sparked debate on Twitter, last month, when user @MzSh0nniebab3 tweeted, So I am in the group on fb and some guys are being negative about her body, I thought it was fine🥴 guys y’all don’t like this? pic.twitter.com/cA8IdG04ID Apparently, some men found thought Angela's cellulite was unattractive. The thread quickly gained traction and before the user's account was suspended, but the topic still lingers. https://twitter.com/getglam_tam/status/1418227698145636352 Despite negative comments, the rest of Twitter (with their head on straight) praised Angela for shutting it down time and time again. https://twitter.com/HelloSmitty_/status/1423093402233618438 Check out five times her killer curves got the people going.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake County to Open Cooling Stations This Week  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 5 days ago
08.06.21
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 2 months ago
06.22.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 5 months ago
03.12.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 6 months ago
01.28.21

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 7 months ago
01.22.21

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 7 months ago
01.14.21

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 8 months ago
12.08.20

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 9 months ago
11.18.20

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 9 months ago
11.14.20

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 9 months ago
01.31.21
Close