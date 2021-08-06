Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The selling and story went viral because of Pastor Shirley Caesar’s Star Wars themed movie theater. Listen as she talks with Melissa Wade about her home and the movie theater.

Pastor Caesar’s home is valued at $1.5 million and located in North Raleigh.

The four-bedroom seven-bathroom 8,759 square foot home on Lockhart Lane is being called the Star Wars house online after pictures of the elaborate movie theater decked out in Star Wars and Star Trek memorabilia have been shared online. As it turns out, the owner is a star and viral sensation herself — 11-time Grammy award-winning artist Shirley Caesar.

source: ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: