National
HomeNational

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-OFFBEAT-SCIENCE FICTION

Source: OLI SCARFF / Getty

The selling and story went viral because of Pastor Shirley Caesar’s Star Wars themed movie theater.  Listen as she talks with Melissa Wade about her home and the movie theater.

Pastor Caesar’s home is valued at  $1.5 million and located in North Raleigh.

The four-bedroom seven-bathroom 8,759 square foot home on Lockhart Lane is being called the Star Wars house online after pictures of the elaborate movie theater decked out in Star Wars and Star Trek memorabilia have been shared online.  As it turns out, the owner is a star and viral sensation herself — 11-time Grammy award-winning artist Shirley Caesar.

source:  ABC11.com

Pastor Shirley Caesar , Selling home , Shirley Caesar , Star Wars

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 3 hours ago
08.06.21
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 2 months ago
06.22.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 5 months ago
03.12.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 6 months ago
01.28.21

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 7 months ago
01.22.21

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 7 months ago
01.14.21

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 8 months ago
12.08.20

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 9 months ago
11.18.20

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 9 months ago
11.14.20

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 9 months ago
01.31.21
Close