Stellar Award Winners Maverick City Music Share What It Means To Win New Artist & Album Of The Year

The 2021 Stellar Awards saw some of our favorite gospel musicians achieving major success, but the MVPs of the night were definitely Maverick City Music.
The award-winning collective brought home trophies for “New Artist Of The Year” and the highly-coveted “Album Of The Year,” and the Get Up! Mornings crew had the pleasure of speaking with them to discuss how it feels to get top honors.
In addition to success at the Stellar Awards, Maverick City Music took some time to also speak on their new single, “Jireh.” The US Gospel Songs chart-topping hit is truly one uplifting tune, and lead vocalists Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine called in to give some insight into how the track came about.
Take a moment to learn more about the Stellar Award-winning group as Naomi and Chandler of Maverick City Music break it all down for Erica Campbell:
