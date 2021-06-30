Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Court

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Sentence Announced In Bill Cosby Trial

Source: Handout / Getty

The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby‘s 2018 conviction on sexual assault charges, clearing the way for the 83-year-old comedian to be freed from prison.

According to WKYC in Philadelphia, Cosby will walk out of a state prison a free man after his lawyers appealed to the court and argued Cosby’s entire life was put on trial that caused him to suffer unquantifiable prejudice.

In an opinion issued by the court, the court agreed to review two pieces of the case Cosby’s lawyers challenged last June. The first involved the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers of Cosby’s. The other examined Cosby’s argument he had an agreement with a former prosecutor he’d never be charged for any of his alleged crimes.

RELATED: Bill Cosby Parole Request Denied By Pennsylvania Board Over Refusal To Attend Therapy Program

This story is developing.

Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Court  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP
President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign
 1 week ago
06.22.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 4 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 5 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 5 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 6 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 7 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 7 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 8 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 8 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 8 months ago
11.11.20
Close