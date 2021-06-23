“Working Mom Wednesday” Finding Purpose In Your Career

Today we talked about how to navigating a career that aligns with your core values with our guest Sr. Leader at BCBS of NC Mrs. Fran Gary. Listen as she talks with our working moms and gives advice of how to find the purpose in our careers though knowing our core values and how they can lead us to leadership.

Francesca D. Gary

Senior Vice President, Government Markets

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Francesca D. Gary (Fran) is the Senior Vice President of Government Markets for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC). In her role, she leads work in the Government market segments, including Medicare, FEP and Medicaid, through Healthy Blue. Prior to joining Blue Cross NC, she was the president of the East Region of Medicaid, within the Government Business Division of Anthem Inc. During her time at Anthem Inc., she was primarily responsible for leading the fiscal, operational management, legislative and regulatory objectives for this region. Additionally, she oversaw planning, strategy and performance execution for the Medicaid health plans and alliance collaborations within the region.

Previously, Fran served as senior vice president of Federal Government Solutions (FGS) at Anthem, Inc., leading a federal business group comprising National Government Services (NGS) and WellPoint Military Care, both subsidiaries of Anthem, Inc., as well as the Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Program®. Prior to that role, Fran served as chief operating officer and then president of Amerigroup Georgia. Before that, she served as vice president of national contracting and provider network management with Health Net and held other positions in the industry focused in the areas of market operations, network contracting and development, provider operations, medical and quality management, marketing and financial operations.

Fran is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy with a MBA from Brenau University.

